Crash on I-94 in western Minnesota leaves semis smashed, but none seriously injured

A crash between two semi trucks in western Minnesota left the vehicles in a mangled mess, but neither driver was seriously injured, authorities said.

Both trucks were heading west on Interstate 94 in Otter Tail County when they crashed, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. One of the trucks went off the highway near County Road 10.

Minnesota State Patrol

One of the drivers was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening. The crash is being investigated.

The patrol said I-94 is clear, but the county road is blocked.