Security guards at Abbott Northwestern Hospital exchange gunfire with suspect

MINNEAPOLIS -- One person is in custody after an exchange of gunfire outside Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis overnight.

According to Minneapolis police, the shooting occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday between hospital security and an "unwanted person on the property." The suspect left the scene following the shooting, but was later located and arrested, police said. A gun was also recovered.

The hospital said security guards encountered an armed man "who they observed to be under the influence of a controlled substance" on campus.

A window of the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute and an exterior wall of the hospital were damaged in the shooting. No one was injured.

"Providing a safe and secure environment for our patients and staff is of the highest importance to Allina Health," the hospital said in a statement.

Minneapolis police are investigating.

Last week, Minneapolis police said they have seen a rise in robberies and carjackings in the 3rd Precinct in recent weeks. The precinct includes several major healthcare facilities like Children's Minnesota and Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Since mid-July, two Children's Minnesota employees have been held at gunpoint outside the hospital. Stray bullets also hit the windows of the main lobby. No one was hurt during the incidents.

Safety is a top concern for the Minnesota Nurses Association, which recently voted to authorize what could be the largest nurses strike in United States history.

Abbott Northwestern Hospital is located on the 800 block of East 28th Street, which is in the Phillips Neighborhood.