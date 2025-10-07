Security guard at St. Paul bar charged with manslaughter after punching patron, causing fatal brain bleed

A security guard at a St. Paul bar has been charged with manslaughter after punching a patron and knocking them unconscious.

Officers were flagged down by a woman near Blues Saloon at 1638 Rice St. around 2:20 a.m. Sunday. She showed officers a man slumped over inside a pickup truck. Charges say the woman told police the man had been unconscious for about 10 minutes after a security guard punched him.

The man was pulled out of the vehicle and an officer began CPR, noting he had a faint pulse and shallow breathing.

Charges say the victim was taken to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a "devastating brain bleed," and died Monday night.

The woman allegedly had been on a first date with the man and said he got jealous after multiple men hit on her, so the two got kicked out of the bar. She said while they were leaving, the security guard told the man to "hurry up and leave," and hit him once, according to the complaint. The man then fell and hit his head on the ground, losing consciousness. Two men carried the victim to his truck.

Officers reviewed surveillance video of the incident that allegedly shows the man and woman walking into the parking lot and the man pointing at his date. The security guard stepped between the two and punched the man in the head, shoved him and punched him again before he fell to the ground.

Another security guard told police the couple was "highly intoxicated" and fighting inside the bar, and that, when asked to leave, the man became aggressive toward security, charges say. Once they got the two outside, the second security guard said the man tried to get back in. The guard deployed pepper spray, but it was defective. The security guards followed the pair to the parking lot, where the physical fight ensued.

According to the complaint, the security guard charged with manslaughter told officers the man pointed his finger at his date and blamed her for them getting kicked out of the bar. The security guard said he was "frustrated with (the victim) for fighting inside the bar and being verbally aggressive" with the woman in front of him before he swung at the man. He says one of his punches did not land and he could not recall what part of the victim's body he punched.