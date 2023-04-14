Search continues for DAndrea Sanvig along St. Croix river

First responders searching for teen who fell from Taylors Falls cliff

TAYLORS FALLS, Minn. -- The search for an 18-year-old who fell off a rock ledge in Taylors Falls Tuesday evening continues without much luck.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says the man "lost his footing and fell off a cliff" just after 6 p.m. in Interstate State Park. On Wednesday morning, authorities identified the man as DAndrea Sanvig, of Luck, Wisconsin.

Authorities said Thursday evening that crews were unable to utilize boats for the time being, adding that the St. Croix River is expected to crest within the next week.

The sheriff's office says it has been "impossible" to safely navigate search equipment up the river due to the water flow rate and amount of debris.

Crews will continue to monitor the situation daily and make adjustments as needed.

Prior to this incident, there have been 16 rock falls documented at the park in the last five years, authorities report. There was a reported fatal rock fall back in 2021. That doesn't include those who drowned while jumping into the water.