Crews pause search of St. Croix River for Wisconsin man, 18, who fell from Taylors Falls cliff

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

TAYLORS FALLS, Minn. – Crews will continue their search of the St. Croix River Wednesday morning after an 18-year-old man fell off a rock ledge in Taylors Falls Tuesday evening.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says the man, from Wisconsin, "lost his footing and fell off a cliff" just after 6 p.m. in Interstate State Park.

Several agencies assisted in the effort to find the man, but they had to pause the search after sunset.  

"We ask that the general public not search on or near the water at this time," said Cpt. Derek Anklan. "The flow rate of the river, along with debris typically seen in the spring, has made for dangerous search conditions."

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO.com for more.

wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

First published on April 11, 2023 / 11:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

