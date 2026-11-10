SCOTUS action blocks suits against Minnesota state troopers in Ricky Cobb killing

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from the mother of Ricky Cobb II, leaving in place the dismissal of her lawsuit against two Minnesota State Patrol troopers in his 2023 shooting death.

Nyra Miller-Fields brought the suit against troopers Ryan Londregan and Brett Seide over the fatal shooting on July 31, 2023, during a traffic stop on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis.

Ricky Cobb II Cobb Family



Body camera video shows the troopers pull over Cobb, a Black man, for driving without his lights on. They soon discover Cobb had an outstanding warrant in Ramsey County. When the troopers went to arrest him, Cobb put the car in gear and drove away.

Londegran, a White man, then fired multiple shots into Cobb's vehicle, which then rolled away before striking the median and coming to a stop.

Ryan Londregan in 2024 WCCO

The criminal suit, filed in April 2024, accuses Londregan and Seide of unreasonably seizing Cobb by ordering him out of the car without explaining if he was under arrest, and by reaching into the car and grabbing him in an attempt to "forcibly remove him." The lawsuit alleged the troopers also used "unnecessary, excessive, and deadly force" on Cobb.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office originally filed murder and manslaughter charges against Londregen, but dropped them in June 2025 after County Attorney Mary Moriarty and her team determined the state could no longer meet its burden of proof after consulting with a use-of-force expert.

A judge then dismissed a civil suit in early 2025, leading Miller-Fields to file an appeal to the Supreme Court.

The state patrol conducted its own investigation into Londregan's conduct and exonerated him exactly one year after the killing.