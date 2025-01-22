Judge dismisses lawsuit initiated by family of Ricky Cobb II against Minnesota state trooper

MINNEAPOLIS — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed on behalf of the family of Ricky Cobb II against Minnesota state trooper Brett Seide.

Court documents show the judge granted Seide's motion to dismiss the lawsuit on Wednesday.

Cobb, 33, was shot by Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Ryan Londregan during a traffic stop in Minneapolis during the early morning hours of July 31, 2023. Cobb died after a brief pursuit on the highway. Seide was with Londregan during the stop.

The lawsuit accused Londregan and Seide of unreasonable seizure and excessive use of force in violation of the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments.

Body camera video showed Londregan, Seide and another officer stand on either side of Cobb's car on the side of Interstate 94. The lawsuit, filed in April 2024, claimed Londregan and Seide unreasonably seized Cobb by ordering him out of the car without explaining if he was under arrest, and by reaching into the car and grabbing him in an attempt to "forcibly remove him." According to the lawsuit, The troopers also used "unnecessary, excessive, and deadly force" on Cobb.

According to court records, a judge granted Londregan's motion to dismiss in October 2024.

Londregan was cleared of criminal charges in connection with the shooting in June 2024 after the Hennepin County Attorney's Office determined it could no longer meet its burden of proof. He returned to work in August.

