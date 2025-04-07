Scott Jensen's lawsuit against Minnesota AG, medical board dismissed by federal court

A lawsuit alleging Dr. Scott Jensen, the 2022 Republican candidate for Minnesota governor, was illegally investigated by the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice has been dismissed by federal court.

According to a court document filed on Tuesday, the United States District Court District of Minnesota dismissed the lawsuit for "lack of standing."

The lawsuit filed in 2023 by Jensen alleged the board investigated him because of his controversial views on COVID-19, and called the probe retaliation.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison was also named in the lawsuit. Jensen claimed that Ellison withheld COVID data.

The Upper Midwest Law Center, who represented Jensen in the legal dispute, said the court ruled that Jensen "failed to provide sufficient evidence to show that his speech was deterred or that the board targeted him based on his views."

The law firm says Jensen will appeal the court's ruling.

"This lawsuit has never been about one person," Jensen said in a written statement sent by the law firm. "It's about all of us and our right to free speech. If it can happen to me, why couldn't it happen to anyone?"

