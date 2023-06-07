Dr. Scott Jensen, fmr. GOP gubernatorial candidate, sues Minnesota AG, medical board

MINNEAPOLIS – The Republican candidate for Minnesota governor last November is suing the state.

Dr. Scott Jensen says the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice illegally investigated him because of his controversial views on COVID-19. He calls it retaliation.

Dr. Jensen also claims Attorney General Keith Ellison withheld COVID data.

Ellison's office says they've sent Dr. Jensen nearly 1,800 documents so far. They say his lawsuit is without merit.

