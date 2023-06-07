Watch CBS News
Dr. Scott Jensen, fmr. GOP gubernatorial candidate, sues Minnesota AG, medical board

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – The Republican candidate for Minnesota governor last November is suing the state.

Dr. Scott Jensen says the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice illegally investigated him because of his controversial views on COVID-19. He calls it retaliation.

Dr. Jensen also claims Attorney General Keith Ellison withheld COVID data. 

Ellison's office says they've sent Dr. Jensen nearly 1,800 documents so far. They say his lawsuit is without merit.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 6, 2023 / 9:38 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

