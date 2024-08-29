Wildlife Rehabilitation Center cares for hundreds of injured critters after Twin Cities storms

What homeowners should look for while cleaning up damage from Minnesota storms

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – It wasn't just trees falling during the severe storms earlier this week; nests came down, too. The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center admitted 245 new animals on Tuesday and Wednesday alone. Many were baby squirrels and birds.

"Storms definitely increase our patient admins for a number of reasons, but this time of year we're at peak second-litter squirrel, season. So the storms were knocking a lot of baby squirrels out of trees and a lot of our fledgling songbirds out of trees," medical director Dr. Renee Schott said.

Schott said it's all hands on deck as they care for the animals from this week's first round of storms while also preparing for another round which could bring another influx of animals.

"If it's injured, definitely come bring it to us. If it's uninjured and looks okay, you can wait a few hours and see if mom will come get it. Mom squirrels are very smart," Schott said.

She said sometimes mothers can find their babies after nests fall, but if not, the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center can care for them until they are old enough to live on their own.

"We've doubled our squirrel nursery in one day," she said.

Volunteers like Beth Bronski feed the baby squirrels, sometimes, up to five times a day. She said she had storm damage at her own home, but after being a volunteer for 12 years at the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, she knew she had to come in to help.

"I'm in love with this place. I love the squirrels. I love the intake. I love the people that work here," Bronski said.

If you find injured wildlife, the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center suggests putting on gloves and using a blanket to carry the animal into a container. A shovel can also work. Be sure to secure the box so the animal cannot escape and bring it to the center in Roseville during business hours.

"Just really happy we have this resource to bring animals in and that they care about them and will take care of them," said Sarah Miner after dropping off an injured squirrel.

The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center didn't lose power during the storm but, unfortunately, their surgical light went out. They're now trying to raise money to replace it so they can continue to care for all these patients.

For more information about what to do if you find injured or orphaned wildlife, click here.