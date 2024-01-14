Save money on your winter energy and gas bills with these tips

MINNEAPOLIS — Energy companies say natural gas prices are up as dangerously cold weather sweeps across the country. CenterPoint Energy and Xcel Energy are both encouraging people to conserve energy during this time, to avoid footing a bigger bill.

"The cost of natural gas is passed directly on to customers with no markup or profit on CenterPoint Energy's end, and that typically makes up about 50-60% of a customers monthly bill," CenterPoint Energy Lead Communication Specialist Joshua Solis said.

The utility company recommends lowering the thermostat to 65 degrees in the day and even lower at night or while you are away from your home.

"When customers lower their thermostat settings about 7-10 degrees, that can help them save about 10% on their monthly heating bills," Solis said.

RELATED: Tips to help keep your home and family safe from fire this winter

Xcel Energy also released cost-saving tips. They say lowering your water heater's temperature by 10 degrees can save customers 3-5%. Additionally, they say changing furnace filters once a month during the winter could reduce costs by 5-15%.

"Running your ceiling fans clockwise to keep the heat pressure down, ensuring your exterior doors and windows are fully closed and locked... It does save quite a bit on your energy bill if you do a lot of those tips," Xcel Energy Director of Minnesota Community Relations Trisha Duncan said.

The state law, known as "The Cold Weather Rule" is in effect until April 30, protecting people from having their electric or natural gas service disconnected during cold months.

"If customers think they may have trouble paying their heating bill this winter, we encourage them to give us a call to set up a payment arrangement. We can also help connect them with other resources that may be available to them," Solis said.

Beginning in 2024, state law requires landlords to heat units at 68 degrees or warmer from Oct. 1 through April 30.