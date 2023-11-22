Tips to help keep your home and family safe from fire this winter

MINNEAPOLIS — With colder weather on the way, and us spending more time in the kitchen, the risk of a fire at home is growing as we head into winter.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, January, December and March are the top three months for fires. Sadly, for Minnesota, some statistics are going the wrong way.

"We're seeing fire deaths trend up. In fact, last year was the deadliest year in our state since 1995," said Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Amanda Swenson. According to state records, 70 Minnesotans were killed in fires in 2022.

Swenson said the most common causes are cooking and heating our homes.

"I know we are busy people. Stay in the kitchen if the stove is on. Always pay attention and make sure everything is clear around the stovetop," Swenson said.

Swenson said it's another good idea to have your heating system inspected by a professional every year. She also recommends avoiding space heaters, but if you can't, never plug them into an extension cord, unplug them before bed and keep anything that could catch fire at least three feet away.

"Going into the holiday season — pay attention if you have candles," Swenson said. "As we're decorating, don't overload electrical circuits or power strips. Any of those points where there could be a fire produced, take precautions."

One of the most important preventative measures we can take is checking our smoke alarms.

"Make sure to test them monthly. Change the batteries at least once a year. You might only have 2-3 minutes to get out of a house fire which goes by in a blink of an eye," Swenson said.

For more preparedness tips, check out this American Red Cross website.