Authorities announce arrest in infant's death at Savage day care

An arrest has been made in connection with an infant's death at a child care facility in Savage, Minnesota, last fall, police said.

City officials gave no details about the arrest, but said authorities, including the police chief, mayor and others, will "share details about the arrest and what happens next" at a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

The child was found unresponsive at Rocking Horse Ranch on Sept. 22, days from his first birthday. He was taken to a hospital and later died. Savage officials on Wednesday identified the boy as Harvey Muklebust.

After the infant's death, Rocking Horse Ranch owner Lisa Weiss told WCCO she had no comment.

According to a search warrant application, there were two incidents at the day care before the infant's death in which babies vomited blood.

The application also said a preliminary autopsy indicated a lack of physical injury and common poisons within Muklebust's blood toxicology results. According to filings by Rocking Horse Ranch's attorney, the day care had hired a mold testing company to sample the infant room. The samples could not be traced back to any specific type of mold.

According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services, the state suspended Rocking Horse Ranch's license on Sept. 23, and that suspension is under appeal.