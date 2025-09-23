Infant dies at child care facility in Savage, police investigating

Minnesota breaks with federal guidance on COVID vaccines, and more headlines

Police in Savage, Minnesota, are investigating after an infant died at a day care facility on Monday.

According to police, the child died at the Rocking Horse Ranch Childcare facility.

Families of children who attend the facility are asked to monitor their kids and seek medical care if they "exhibit altered mental status, unusual behavioral changes, or other concerning symptoms," police said.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy and determine the cause and manner of death.

According to the Rocking Horse Ranch website, the facility is licensed to care for children six weeks old up through the fourth grade. They employ 22 teaching and support staff.

Savage police say they're investigating the case alongside the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Andrew Dahmes at 952-882-2601.

WCCO has reached out to Rocking Horse Ranch for comment.