Woman hit by bullet during morning run in Sauk Rapids
A 62-year-old woman was shot during a Sunday morning run in central Minnesota, police said, but it's unclear from whence the bullet came.
The woman was running on River Avenue North in Sauk Rapids around 10:38 a.m. when a bullet hit her in the forearm, according to the city's police department.
She was taken to a hospital, where doctors removed the bullet.
Police did not find a shooter. They are asking anyone with information about firearm use in the area to contact them.