Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Woman hit by bullet during morning run in Sauk Rapids

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

New laws taking effect July 1 in Minnesota, and more headlines
New laws taking effect July 1 in Minnesota, and more headlines 05:59

A 62-year-old woman was shot during a Sunday morning run in central Minnesota, police said, but it's unclear from whence the bullet came.

The woman was running on River Avenue North in Sauk Rapids around 10:38 a.m. when a bullet hit her in the forearm, according to the city's police department. 

She was taken to a hospital, where doctors removed the bullet.

Police did not find a shooter. They are asking anyone with information about firearm use in the area to contact them.

WCCO Staff

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.