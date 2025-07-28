Sauk Rapids man suspected of causing St. Cloud crash that killed 2 other men also dies

The man who was suspected of driving a vehicle that left two St. Cloud men dead earlier this month has also died.

St. Cloud police said Monday that 26-year-old Christopher Cortez Johnson-Caine died on July 16 from injuries he received during a crash on Wednesday, July 2. He had previously been in critical condition for his injuries.

The crash happened on the 1300 block of 10th Avenue North, where a passenger vehicle was T-boned by a truck. The two men who were in the passenger car were previously identified by police as 59-year-old Suleiman Mohamud Abdi – the driver – and 45-year-old Craig Arthur Hennen.

According to police, Johnson-Caine's blood alcohol content level at the time of the crash was .309, nearly four times the legal limit.

Police say an officer tried to pull the truck over due to the driver speeding and operating it with the headlights off around 11:45 p.m. on the 1100 block of 8th Avenue North.

However, the driver took off after throwing an item – later determined to be a gun – out of a window. The vehicle was out of sight by the time the officer who attempted to pull it over returned to his squad.