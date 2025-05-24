Another quiet, sunny weekend ahead for Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. forecast from May 24, 2025

This week's stretch of warm and sunny weather continues into the weekend.

High pressure will bring more sunshine and comfy temperatures Saturday, expect seasonable highs back near 70 degrees.

A small piece of upper level energy may create a few rouge pop-up showers across northern Minnesota, but it shouldn't be too impactful.

Highs will gradually creep up into the low 70s on Sunday and stay there through Memorial Day along with the dry, partly sunny skies.

It's possible that some wildfire smoke may continue to linger across northern Minnesota on Sunday.

Models show there may be some scattered showers Tuesday into Wednesday, so be sure to stay with WCCO for your latest weather headlines.

The rest of the week appears to remain looking quiet as temperatures gradually warm through the 70s, and closer to 80 by next weekend.