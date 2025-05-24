Watch CBS News
Weather

Another quiet, sunny weekend ahead for Minnesota

By
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Adam Del Rosso
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.
Read Full Bio
Adam Del Rosso

/ CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. forecast from May 24, 2025
NEXT Weather: 8 a.m. forecast from May 24, 2025 03:12

This week's stretch of warm and sunny weather continues into the weekend. 

High pressure will bring more sunshine and comfy temperatures Saturday, expect seasonable highs back near 70 degrees. 

A small piece of upper level energy may create a few rouge pop-up showers across northern Minnesota, but it shouldn't be too impactful. 

Highs will gradually creep up into the low 70s on Sunday and stay there through Memorial Day along with the dry, partly sunny skies.

It's possible that some wildfire smoke may continue to linger across northern Minnesota on Sunday. 

Models show there may be some scattered showers Tuesday into Wednesday, so be sure to stay with WCCO for your latest weather headlines. 

The rest of the week appears to remain looking quiet as temperatures gradually warm through the 70s, and closer to 80 by next weekend.

Adam Del Rosso

Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, weather has been a passion for Adam for as long as he can remember! Whether it was thunderstorms or winter storms, Adam has always been geeking out. After earning his meteorology degree from Penn State, he made his way to the Ohio Valley to forecast for WTOV.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.