Sartell police issue warning of making false reports after investigating gun flash report

No gun was found following a report of one being flashed by a student at a high school football game on Friday night in Sartell, Minnesota. Police in the city say they're investigating the incident.

According to Sartell police, they received "several reports" from parents whose children reported hearing a high school student had flashed a gun at others near the end of the game. Officers say no one was threatened, but they tried to find the student who allegedly flashed the gun. However, they learned the student had left the game with a parent.

Police, as well as members of the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office, worked to contact the parent. Sartell officials say the parent and student were cooperative and denied possessing a gun at the game or telling anyone that he was carrying a gun while being questioned. Deputies then searched for a gun, but they didn't find one.

Police did follow-up interviews with game attendees and said that no one saw a gun flashed. They also say no one was directly told that a gun was seen. In addition, police say all the witnesses they've talked to were told by other friends who heard about a student flashing a gun.

Currently, officials say there's no evidence the student in question was armed.

While police add it's important to speak up and report potential threats or anything suspicious, they also don't want false reports made, as they have also seen an increase in fake claims that create large-scale "chaos and hysteria." Police say they'll be working to find the original source of the report and to make sure there wasn't any intent to make a false claim.

Police noted these types of incidents can make others feel uneasy, noting the shooting more than two weeks ago at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis that left two students dead and 21 other people hurt. Since that shooting, a 72-year-old Duluth man was arrested after police say he threatened to "shoot the windows" of Laura MacArthur Elementary School in the city on Thursday. That same day, a school shooting threat was made in Nevis, Minnesota. A 14-year-old boy was arrested and brought to Northwestern Minnesota Juvenile Center in Bemidji for that incident. Then, on Friday, security was increased at Princeton Public Schools due to an unverified threat. So far, police are still investigating that incident, and no one has been arrested.

