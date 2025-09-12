Security increased at Princeton Public Schools Friday due to potential threat

While classes are being held on Friday in Princeton, Minnesota, there will be a higher level of security at all school buildings due to a potential threat.

According to social media posts made by Princeton Public Schools, an unverified threat directed at Princeton Middle School was posted on social media. The person who made the unverified threat to the school hasn't been identified by police at this time.

The district said increased safety protocols will be in place on Friday, which include more police presence at each building. Staff members are also providing heightened safety protocols.

Anyone with information about the person who made the post is asked to contact either the police or the school district. District leaders also ask parents, students and staff to stay calm and avoid spreading fear.

If parents choose to keep their child home on Friday, the district asks that you contact the correct school to report the absence, which will be excused.

The threat comes less than a month after a shooter killed two students and injured nearly two dozen people during a school Mass at the Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis.