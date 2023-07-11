Sanneh Foundation offers free sports camps for kids all summer long

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's not too late this summer to get your kids connected to a sports community.

The Sanneh Foundation has camps all summer long located all over the metro for kids to teenagers to participate in. The camps include soccer, golf, pickleball, and basketball.

The soccer camp met Tuesday morning at the Groveland Recreation Center in St. Paul.

The youngest players all have one thing in common: An admiration for their Coach Faydane Ouro-Akondo, who makes this camp more focused on fun.

"Nothing brightens my day than seeing these little ones running around," said Ouro-Akondo.

He started as a volunteer counselor when he was 14, and loved it so much that he made working with the Sanneh Foundation his full-time job after college graduation this past spring.

"A couple kids we know for a fact are gonna be like me and become a coach soon because they just keep coming each year," said Ouro-Akondo.

Leo Carlson may be in the running to coach soccer someday.

"I've been coming to this camp for four years now," said Carlson, but first he has bigger ambitions. "I would like to become professional."

If the fun doesn't hook you, the price will. It's completely free thanks to the Sanneh Foundation and city parks.

"We want every kid to have access to something where they can have fun," said Tony Sanneh, the CEO of the Sanneh Foundation, "Soccer's a beautiful game, it was really good to me, so I just wanted to give opportunities to the rest of the community."

You can sign up your child for any of these camps throughout the summer. They all run through August. Click here to register.