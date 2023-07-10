MyPillow surplus industrial equipment up for auction online

MINNEAPOLIS -- A large amount of surplus industrial equipment from MyPillow is now up for auction online.

K-Bid Online Auctions is hosting the auction, which includes trucks, heavy-duty equipment, office equipment, sewing machines and more from MyPillow. According to the auction, there are nearly 850 items up for bid.

The auction is set to end on July 18 at 7 p.m. The location of the auction is listed as 4701A Valley Industrial Blvd. S. in Shakopee.

In April, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell lost an arbitration case and his company, Lindell LLC, was ordered to pay $5 million in connection to a "Prove Mike Wrong" challenge related to election fraud claims.

Lindell previously said that MyPillow lost $100 million due to his election fraud claims.

WCCO has reached out to a MyPillow spokesperson for comment.