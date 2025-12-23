Minnesota Rep. Hussein says his family was targeted in attempted break-in

Minnesota state Rep. Samakab Hussein says an attempted break-in occurred at his family's home in St. Paul on Friday.

Hussein's wife and children were not home at the time, according to the Democratic lawmaker.

"My family and I are terribly shaken up by this terrifying attack on our family," Hussein said. "While we are safe, safety should not be a matter of luck. I am grateful for law enforcement's swift response to this incident, but we cannot regard this as an isolated occurrence. No public servant should have to assess their survival based on timing, and no family should feel their commitment to their community has placed them in danger."

The St. Paul Police Department says it received a call shortly after 6 p.m. from an alarm company reporting the alarm had gone off at Hussein's home. Officers checked the residence and reported they did not find any signs of forced entry before clearing the scene.

Hussein expressed concern over the recent rise in political violence, such as the June 14 assassination of Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, along with the attack on Sen. John Hoffman and his wife.

Hussein, who is the first Somali-American elected to serve District 65 in the Minnesota Legislature, blamed President Trump's rhetoric for normalizing such violence, particularly his recent comments about the Somali immigrant community.

"When leaders deploy dehumanizing language — when a president dismisses individuals as 'garbage' — it transcends mere rhetoric. It sends a dangerous signal, one that reverberates through families across America, transcending party lines; it is fundamentally an American issue," Hussein said.