Despite drop in charitable giving, Salvation Army soldiering on to help Minnesotans in need

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — During this season of giving, the Twin Cities Salvation Army reports charitable giving to the organization is currently down by nearly $700,000 from last year.

This comes as the organization announces its annual $1 million community challenge match, hoping to raise the money by the end of the year.

Demand for Salvation Army services has remained high due to the impact of rising prices and unemployment.

Last year, the Salvation Army Northern Division helped 290,000 people overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardship through a range of social services. The organization said this year, new struggles caused by food shortages, inflation, increased energy costs and the threat of eviction have elevated the numbers of those seeking assistance.

The Twin Cities Salvation Army is also receiving a $250,000 grant from the Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation to help with the Christmas fundraising campaign.

WCCO

"Everyone is being challenged by tighter budgets this year," said Lt. Colonel Randall Polsley, division commander. "The struggling individuals and families we serve every day are challenged by price hikes to essentials like food, rent, gas and utilities, as well as increases in unemployment."

Wednesday morning, WCCO's Pauleen Le checked in with Santa and Mrs. Claus from YourSantaToo.com outside the Cub Foods in Burnsville on 300 East Travelers Trail to learn more about this year's need and the Red Kettle Campaign. They've helped ring a Red Kettle every year for 30 years.

If you'd like to help, the Twin Cities Salvation Army provides four easy ways to do so:

Give online by clicking here.

Donate at a Red Kettle with cash or a digital "kettle pay" option

Call The Salvation Army at 651-746-3491 during business hours

Mail a check to The Salvation Army, 2445 Prior Ave. N., Roseville, MN 55113

If you'd like to volunteer by ringing at a Red Kettle, visit RegisterToRing.com.

