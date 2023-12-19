Salvation Army kicks off "Toy Shop" Christmas gift distribution center servicing Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — The Salvation Army Twin Cities kicked off its annual "Toy Shop" Christmas gift distribution Tuesday morning in Minneapolis.

Lakisha Johnson-Spann was able to snag a football for her son, and a toy makeup kit for her daughter. She said she can't wait to see their joy on Christmas morning.

"It's exciting to see them get the things they want and ask for," she said. "It's truly a blessing."

The annual toy shop is set to help 13,500 children and 5,000 families this Christmas.

"The bills is getting us. We can't afford everything our kids want. But the community put things together for our kids to have. No one should go without," Johnson-Spann said. "Every child deserves something. I'm so grateful that you guys helped my family."

Capt. Josh Polanco, the Salvation Army's general secretary Twin Cities commander, says the toy shop maintains dignity.

"To be able to come here, it's just more of a dignified way for families to feel like they're getting their kids something they're looking forward to getting," he said.

Capt. Polanco says the need for their services is up 30% to 40% post-pandemic. He contributes that to the rising cost of living, unemployment and inflation.

"It also has put downward pressure on our donors as well," Dan Furry, public relations and communications director with the Salvation Army Northern Division, said. "They have to make tougher decisions about whether or not they're going to have enough discretionary income to make gifts."

The nonprofit's end-of-year campaign efforts, which fund nearly three-fourths of its year-round budget, is short $700,000. That's compared to last year's tally.

"If we find we don't have the revenue we would like to see for the anticipated level of services, we would have to cut back a little bit," Furry said.

With two weeks left until the end of the year, there's still hope.

"As a parent if you have to pay your rent or buy a gift for their kid, most of the time they are going to choose to pay their rent because they don't want to get evicted," Polanco said. "So, this, to us is just as essential as food and rent and all the other services we provide on an ongoing basis."

There are several ways to give. Donate online, give in person at a Red Kettle with cash or a digital "kettle pay" option, call the Salvation Army at 651-746-3491, or mail a check to The Salvation Army, 2445 Prior Ave. N., Roseville, MN 55113. You could also donate your time by signing up to volunteer.