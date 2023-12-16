Justin Jefferson and KJ Osborn give back between games

MINNEAPOLIS — In their short week between playing the Las Vegas Raiders and the Cincinnati Bengals, two receivers became givers.

On Tuesday, wide receivers Justin Jefferson and KJ Osborn met with three families they sponsor through the Salvation Army to take the kids on a shopping spree through Target in Roseville.

The kids ran through the toy section, grabbing things off the shelves that they wanted for Christmas. The two star Vikings players helped the kids pick their toys.

"The smiles on their faces, they were so happy, just naming things on their Christmas list," said Osborn.

"We always want to be in the community giving back and giving love as much as possible," said Jefferson.

One of the kids who got to be part of this special shopping spree was 9-year-old Jerry Baker.

"I loved it. It was the best day of my life," said Baker, who couldn't believe he was spending time with his favorite Vikings, "JJ and KJ are the best players in my opinion."

After picking over the toy section, the group made their way to 'electronics' where they were surprised by another sports star. Anthony Edwards said hi to the kids via Facetime, while on the road for one of their games. ANT surprised the kids with tickets to a Timberwolves game.

"Him and his team had just as much involvement as we did, so to be able to see him and surprise them with game ticket…they were definitely happy about that," said Osborn.

All the shopping carts filled with toys are proof of a fun time, but it's the moments that don't cost anything, like holding hands with Justin Jefferson, made this extra special.

"It was so sweet, it was so precious, she's a sweet little girl," said Jefferson, "This is a moment she's going to remember for the rest of her life."