More Minnesota seniors turning to food shelves: "Everybody is struggling"

The Salvation Army is in the midst of its largest food drive of the year, called Meals 4 Minnesota.

After raising a family and working at a computer company for years, 78-year-old Diane Erickson of Apple Valley, Minnesota, says times are tough.

"I have to go to a food shelf. There's no way I don't," Erickson said.

She says it's especially hard on seniors.

"Nobody will come out of the house and tell you, but everybody is struggling," Erickson said.

She puts that struggle into perspective, explaining her fixed income for the past 15 years — $968 per month — has stayed steady while prices "have gone sky high."

Erickson has also undergone multiple knee surgeries and now lives with disabilities. She says she's grateful for every opportunity to fill her pantry.

"I'm not even humbled. I need the food shelf. I don't have money for food. I barely have money to feed the dog," she said.

The four-legged friend is also grateful for those donations.

"Before I went to the food shelf I was iron deficient, I had to have transfusions," she said. "I wish I had the ability to donate. I do what I can."

If you'd like to help Erickson and others in her position, you can donate non-perishable food at 50 metro locations, including Blaze Credit Unions, Warners' Stellian stores and all Salvation Army Family stores and service centers.

Learn more at WCCO.com/Meals4MN.