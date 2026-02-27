Leaders fighting food insecurity meet to discuss fallout of federal surge

On Friday, hundreds of leaders from Minnesota food banks and food shelves came together in Brooklyn Center.

Their goal is to find the best ways to help hungry families in the aftermath of Operation Metro Surge, and while food prices remain high.

"We have been on the global stage, and the world has been watching us, and I couldn't be more proud of Minnesota," said Sarah Moberg.

Moberg is the CEO of Second Harvest Heartland. Her hunger relief agency hosted Friday's summit. She said while Minnesotans have stepped up, a federal shutdown and Operation Metro Surge have taxed families, food networks and volunteers.

"Over the past several months, we have not only served people who are struggling with the cost of living, but also those who may be missing paychecks from federal government shutdowns or just being afraid and anxiety about leaving their homes," said Moberg.

Moberg said food shelf and food bank recovery will take months or even longer. But part of the goal is to learn from recent events and best adapt to the needs of hungry families.

Moberg said a recent statewide hunger survey shows that 1 in 5 Minnesota households cannot afford the food they need. That's why Friday's summit is called "Make Hunger History."

"It is everything from how we communicate and talk to donors to how do we get more efficient and effective in the services and the operations that each of us are leading," said Moberg.

"You all have stood up to a whole lot these last several months," said Melvin Carter III, former St. Paul mayor.

Carter was the keynote speaker, and he talked about the challenges he's seen in his city. He asked the audience to not just fight hunger but also fight what causes hungry families in the first place.

"Keep going, we are going to make hunger history together," said Carter.

This is the second annual "Make Hunger History" summit hosted by Second Harvest Heartland.