WCCO partners with The Salvation Army for Meals 4 Minnesota

WCCO

One in five households in Minnesota struggles with food insecurity and often turns to food shelves for support. Similarly, two-thirds of households across the United States find themselves living paycheck-to-paycheck, leaving many parents in the difficult position of having to choose between paying rent and providing adequate meals for their families.

In response to this urgent need, WCCO is proud to partner with The Salvation Army for the "Meals 4 Minnesota" campaign, which supports their annual food drive. This important initiative aims to provide relief to families facing the daunting challenge of rising food costs, helping to ensure that no one has to go hungry in our community.

The need for support is greater than ever; it takes a community Army. Together, we can provide meals to our neighbors in need.

PARTICIPATING DROP-OFF LOCATIONS:

The Salvation Army will be collecting non-perishable food items from February 27 to March 27.

We need your help! Donate today by giving online, dropping off non-perishable items at any participating Twin Cities partner, or mailing a check to The Salvation Army, 2445 Prior Ave. N., Roseville, MN 55113.

If you are unable to visit a drop-off location, financial donations can also help support The Salvation Army in its mission. A gift of $100 can help provide a child's healthy meals for more than two months.

Click here to learn more about the food drive.

FOOD NEEDS:

Culturally-specific foods are always in demand. Please use the lists provided by The Salvation Army for guidance.

Download grocery lists.

Why Culturally Specific Items Matter: The Salvation Army serves a diverse community, and many families rely on culturally familiar food staples to nourish themselves and their loved ones.