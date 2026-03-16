Twin Cities snow-shoveling groups seek volunteers to help neighbors in need

Minnesotans were still digging out Monday night after Sunday's heavy, wet snow. While some people whip out the shovels and start clearing, others simply cannot.

It's not uncommon to see Minnesotans lending a helping hand, but in some areas, neighbors can't keep up with the demand.

In St. Paul, volunteers known as Saintly City Snow Angels are those who step in, clearing sidewalks and driveways. Melissa Wenzel is one of the administrators of the Facebook group and says the demand is hard to keep up with.

"If I could personally help everybody who needs help, I'd be busy for about a solid week," Wenzel said. "The list is long right now, [a] lot of folks that need help."

Many of the requests come from seniors and people recovering from an illness. Right now, Wenzel said 22 people are waiting for a volunteer to help dig them out.

Though the need is great after Sunday's spring storm, Wenzel says 139 have been helped for a total of 262 times. She says it is incredible and that there's always room for more volunteers.

Across the river in Minneapolis, Sophie Su and Zach Navaro are doing the same as Snow Angels in the Fulton neighborhood.

This volunteer-based group, in its first year and part of a program with Minneapolis Public Works, is offering free snow shoveling to help keep public sidewalks safer and more accessible this winter.

Through the partnership, the Minneapolis group received a $5,000 grant, which it used for safety equipment.

"We are meeting our demand but open to accepting more applicants," Su said.

Su said in their first year, a team of 15 people volunteered their time to shovel 44 sidewalks, driveways and paths.

With more snow on the way, the need for volunteer shovelers isn't ending. Organizers in both groups say they are always looking for volunteers and accepting applications from those who need the help.

Anyone who wants to volunteer as a Saintly City Snow Angel or add their sidewalk to the shovel list can connect with the organization's Facebook page.

Click here to join the Fulton Snow Angels.