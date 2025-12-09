Volunteers step up to help clear snow for those in need around St. Paul

Winter is well underway, and the wet, heavy snow is causing challenges for residents.

For residents like Melissa Wenzel, who is recovering from her ankle surgery, shoveling isn't an option or possible.

That's where Saintly City Snow Angels stepped in. What began as a small neighborhood effort to clear snow has grown into a volunteer network of about 1,700 people ready to help.

"The actual act of shoveling is giving the gift of freedom to somebody else," Wenzel said.

She is one of the administrators of the Facebook group and spends her time connecting people. Tuesday night, she needed help clearing her front steps and sidewalk.

Shamiere Schwahn answered that call. As she shoveled the two shared laughs, turning a stressful moment for Wenzel into one of connection.

"I'm capable and able to do this," Schwahn said. "I'm always willing to help out whenever I can."

And with more snow on the way the need for help is there.

"It's a two-to-one ratio of people who need help," Wenzel said. "Not everyone can help every storm. That's why we need to get enough people in neighborhoods."

If you want to be a snow angel volunteer or add your sidewalk to the shovel list, you can connect with the Saintly City Snow Angels on Facebook.