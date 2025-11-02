Police search for suspect in Saint Paul Saloon shooting

Police in St. Paul, Minnesota, said a man was shot in the leg late Saturday night inside an east side bar.

It happened at about 11:45 p.m. at Saint Paul Saloon off Hudson Road and Earl Street, directly north of Interstate 94 in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood.

The shooter ran away on foot. The victim, who was also armed, chased the shooter out and fired several rounds at them, police said.

Officers set up a perimeter in the area and searched for the suspect, but he has yet to be found. It's unclear if they were struck by gunfire themselves.

The shooter was hospitalized with injuries not considered life threatening. Police said the investigation is ongoing.