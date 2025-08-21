Final defendant pleads guilty in scheme to bribe Feeding Our Future juror

A Seattle man pleaded guilty to his role in bribing a juror in the Feeding Our Future trial with a bag of hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash.

Said Farah, 43, is the fifth and final defendant to plead guilty in the scheme, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson. All defendants are currently awaiting sentencing.

Two of the defendants are Said Farah's brothers: Abdulkarim Farah and Abdiaziz Farah. Abdimajid Nur and Ladan Ali were also convicted in the bribery plot.

The bribe attempt surrounded the trial of seven defendants in one of the country's largest COVID-19-related fraud cases. The defendants were accused of coordinating to steal more than $40 million from a federal program that was supposed to feed children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Court documents say after identifying and deciding to target "Juror #52," Abdulkarim Farah surveilled the juror, tracked her daily habits and bought a GPS device to install on her car. Authorities think the defendants targeted the woman because she was the youngest and they believed her to be the only person of color on the panel.

According to the indictment, the bribery plan was hatched in mid-May 2024. During his plea hearing last year, Nur admitted to recruiting Ali, who is said to have delivered the bribe money to the juror's home. She flew from Seattle to Minneapolis to meet with Nur and agreed to deliver the bribe money to the home of "Juror #52" in exchange for $150,000, prosecutors said.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Said Farah gathered a portion of the $200,000 cash bribe the morning of June 2, 2024. Later the same day, Said Farah and Abdiaziz Farah met with Nur outside of Said Farah's business, giving Nur a cardboard box containing the cash.

Nur then met Ali in a parking lot in Bloomington to give her the bribe money. Later that night, Abdulkarim Farah drove Ali to the juror's home and recorded her handing the gift bag full of money to a relative of the juror, explaining there would be more money if she voted to acquit the defendants.

Afterward, Abdulkarim Farah allegedly sent the video to Abdiaziz Farah and Said Farah.

When the bribe was disclosed in court the next day, court documents say Abdulkarim Farah uninstalled and deleted an encrypted messaging app from his phone to destroy messages sent concerning the bribery attempt, while Said Farah deleted the video he received of the bribe money being delivered.