Saginaw man dies in snowmobile crash

FLOODWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 67-year-old man from Saginaw died after a snowmobile crash in St. Louis County overnight.

The county sheriff's office reports the crash happened just before 11 p.m. on a trail just east of Hingeley Road.

Investigators say that the man was not breathing, and despite lifesaving efforts by friends and medical personnel, he died.

The victim's identity has not yet been released, and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office and St. Louis County Sheriff's Office are still investigating what led to the crash.