Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour plans Target Center stop in October

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Morning headlines from June 20, 2024
Morning headlines from June 20, 2024 03:22

MINNEAPOLIS — She's working late because she's a singer, and now she's working even later because she's got an upcoming tour.

Sabrina Carpenter, the Disney Channel actress-turned-pop-superstar taking over Spotify and TikTok with hits like "Espresso," announced a U.S. tour Thursday, with a stop in Minneapolis this fall. 

The Short n' Sweet Tour will kick off in Columbus, Ohio on Sept. 23 and come to Target Center a few weeks later on Oct. 14.

2024 Governors Ball
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Sabrina Carpenter performs during the 2024 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 08, 2024 in New York City. Getty Images

Presale for the tour starts Tuesday at 10 a.m., while the general public can buy tickets starting June 28 at 10 a.m.

Carpenter's tour is named for her upcoming album, which releases Aug. 23. 

Carpenter, 25, came to prominence on Disney's "Girl Meets World" and has since released five albums, with "Short n' Sweet" set to be her sixth. She was one of the openers for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

First published on June 20, 2024 / 11:02 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.