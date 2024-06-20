Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour plans Target Center stop in October

MINNEAPOLIS — She's working late because she's a singer, and now she's working even later because she's got an upcoming tour.

Sabrina Carpenter, the Disney Channel actress-turned-pop-superstar taking over Spotify and TikTok with hits like "Espresso," announced a U.S. tour Thursday, with a stop in Minneapolis this fall.

The Short n' Sweet Tour will kick off in Columbus, Ohio on Sept. 23 and come to Target Center a few weeks later on Oct. 14.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Sabrina Carpenter performs during the 2024 Governors Ball Music Festival at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on June 08, 2024 in New York City. Getty Images

Presale for the tour starts Tuesday at 10 a.m., while the general public can buy tickets starting June 28 at 10 a.m.

Carpenter's tour is named for her upcoming album, which releases Aug. 23.

Carpenter, 25, came to prominence on Disney's "Girl Meets World" and has since released five albums, with "Short n' Sweet" set to be her sixth. She was one of the openers for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.