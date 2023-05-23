Watch CBS News
Rush City woman pleads guilty to $1.8M in mail fraud

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 69-year-old Rush City woman has pleaded guilty to nearly $2 million in mail fraud.

Federal prosecutors announced Monday that Gayle Joyce Ferngren admitted to multiple schemes, including receiving at least 68 debit cards containing approximately $1.3 million in fraudulent unemployment benefits from California and Nevada in 2020.

"Ferngren kept a portion for herself and transmitted most of the funds to other scheme participants, including to individuals located overseas. In total, Ferngren laundered at least $1.8 million in fraud proceeds," the release from the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Ferngren also admitted to receiving over $20,000 in fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan proceeds in May 2021.

A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled. 

