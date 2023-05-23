Rush City woman pleads guilty to $1.8M in mail fraud

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 69-year-old Rush City woman has pleaded guilty to nearly $2 million in mail fraud.

Federal prosecutors announced Monday that Gayle Joyce Ferngren admitted to multiple schemes, including receiving at least 68 debit cards containing approximately $1.3 million in fraudulent unemployment benefits from California and Nevada in 2020.

MORE NEWS: 2 plead guilty in hourslong carjacking that began with fake cellphone sale

"Ferngren kept a portion for herself and transmitted most of the funds to other scheme participants, including to individuals located overseas. In total, Ferngren laundered at least $1.8 million in fraud proceeds," the release from the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Rush City Woman Pleads Guilty to $1.8 Million Scheme Involving Romance Fraud and Federal Pandemic Programs https://t.co/Y1utldDE04 @USPISpressroom @DOLOIG @FBIMinneapolis — U.S. Attorney MN (@DMNnews) May 22, 2023

Ferngren also admitted to receiving over $20,000 in fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program loan proceeds in May 2021.

A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.