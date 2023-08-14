Rum cocktails from Mixly Cocktail Co.

Watch CBS News
Mixly Cocktail Co. shared these rum-based recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.  

Mixly Old Cuban Recipe

  • 4oz Aged Rum
  • 2oz Mixly Cucumber Mint Lime Mixer
  • 2oz Champagne
  • 2 Dashes of Angostura Bitters

Shake all ingredients except champagne with ice. Strain into a coupe glass and top with champagne and a sprig of mint.

Mixly Airmail Recipe

  • 5oz Rum
  • 3oz Mixly Cucumber Mint Lime Mixer
  • Champagne

Stir, top with champagne, and serve. Simple as that!

Mixly Pot O' Gold Recipe

  • 3oz Mixly Pineapple Basil
  • 1.5oz Aged Rum
  • 0.5oz Heavy Cream

Combine ingredients and shake with ice. Double strain into a chilled n=Nick and Nora glass. Garnish with a pineapple wedge.

