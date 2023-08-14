Rum cocktails from Mixly Cocktail Co.
Mixly Cocktail Co. shared these rum-based recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Mixly Old Cuban Recipe
- 4oz Aged Rum
- 2oz Mixly Cucumber Mint Lime Mixer
- 2oz Champagne
- 2 Dashes of Angostura Bitters
Shake all ingredients except champagne with ice. Strain into a coupe glass and top with champagne and a sprig of mint.
Mixly Airmail Recipe
- 5oz Rum
- 3oz Mixly Cucumber Mint Lime Mixer
- Champagne
Stir, top with champagne, and serve. Simple as that!
Mixly Pot O' Gold Recipe
- 3oz Mixly Pineapple Basil
- 1.5oz Aged Rum
- 0.5oz Heavy Cream
Combine ingredients and shake with ice. Double strain into a chilled n=Nick and Nora glass. Garnish with a pineapple wedge.
