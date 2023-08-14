Rum cocktails from Mixly Cocktail Co.

Mixly Cocktail Co. shared these rum-based recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Mixly Old Cuban Recipe

4oz Aged Rum

2oz Mixly Cucumber Mint Lime Mixer

2oz Champagne

2 Dashes of Angostura Bitters

Shake all ingredients except champagne with ice. Strain into a coupe glass and top with champagne and a sprig of mint.

Mixly Airmail Recipe

5oz Rum

3oz Mixly Cucumber Mint Lime Mixer

Champagne

Stir, top with champagne, and serve. Simple as that!

Mixly Pot O' Gold Recipe

3oz Mixly Pineapple Basil

1.5oz Aged Rum

0.5oz Heavy Cream

Combine ingredients and shake with ice. Double strain into a chilled n=Nick and Nora glass. Garnish with a pineapple wedge.