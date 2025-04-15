Neighbors jump into action when car drives into Twin Cities lake

A man from Roseville, Minnesota, was rescued from his sinking car after driving into a lake. Unfortunately, the outcome of the crash was not what neighbors were hoping for.

Rudy Soliz and Mio Rosario were driving around McCarrons Lake in Roseville on Monday afternoon, where they were met with emergency crews.

"We just saw a lot of people yelling at each other and we didn't know what was going on," Soliz said.

Deputies with the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office say the vehicle crashed through a fence and fell down a 20-foot embankment before falling into the water. Inside was 77-year-old Charles Carpender.

Neighbor Erica Schmit and her husband Adam sprung into action.

"I saw someone in the car put the car in drive and drive down into the water through the fence," Erica Schmit said. "He immediately ran into the water while I was on the phone with the first responders."

Carpender was breathing but unresponsive.

"As his car was sinking, Adam was trying to hold his head above water out the window," Erica Schmit said.

It wasn't until the car was submerged that Adam Schmit was able to pull Carpender out and bring him to shore with the help of a Ramsey County patrol sergeant.

Carpender was brought to a hospital, where his brother says he died late Monday night.

"I thought he was going to be OK. It's just sad," Soliz said.

The sheriff's office says Carpender suffered from an apparent medical incident. His brother told WCCO that Carpender battled diabetes for 50 years, but still wonders what caused him to end up in the lake.

"(My husband) always steps in when he needs to, for sure," Erica Schmit said. "But I was not surprised when he was collected the whole time helping the man in the water."

While she says her husband is devastated over the loss, she says he takes solace knowing he did all he could to save his neighbor.

"The hardest part right now is knowing that the man is no longer with us. That it's easier to second guess and wonder what if," Erica Schmit said.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's dive team worked with a tow company to get the vehicle out of the water.