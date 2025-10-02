Man heard "a voice" tell him to stab his boss at Roseville gas station, charges allege

A man accused of repeatedly stabbing his boss at a Roseville, Minnesota, gas station says "he heard a voice" tell him to do it, according to charging documents filed Thursday.

The 26-year-old man from New Brighton, Minnesota, is facing one count each of attempted second-degree murder and second-degree assault.

The attack happened Tuesday afternoon near Cleveland Avenue and County Road D at a BP station.

Court documents say the victim suffered severe injuries but is expected to survive, though he might have "life-altering changes."

In an interview, the victim told police that the suspect had worked for him for about a year and that he "never had any trouble or personal issues with him," and he never had to discipline him, charges say. He added that the suspect had been upset recently by a pending criminal court case and he suspected he had mental health issues.

According to the victim, the two had been talking seconds before the attack. The victim said he could not think of why he was being attacked, but thought it was related to the man's mental health issues.

Shortly after fleeing the scene of the attack, the suspect called 911 to report he had stabbed his boss. Officers arrested him along some train tracks north of the gas station.

Charges say the man "appeared to speak to himself and made noises" while being transported to the police department. At the station, he had difficulty answering simple orientation questions and believed it was February when asked what month it was. He went on to describe his history of mental illness, which included hallucinations and hearing voices.

The suspect told investigators he was "having a bad day at work when he heard a voice telling him to stab his boss," the complaint states. He said he was hallucinating and couldn't "hold himself."

The suspect described his boss as his "helper," investigators say, and that his boss had not done anything to provoke the attack. He said he eventually realized stabbing his boss was wrong, "but he could not stop himself."

Police say the suspect repeatedly talked about voices and hallucinations and even stated, "I don't know what I've done. It wasn't me."

The suspect is currently involved in Ramsey County's mental health court. He is accused of breaking into a stranger's home with a knife.

A judge set the suspect's bail at $1 million.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.