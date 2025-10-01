Watch CBS News
Man stabbed multiple times in the neck inside Roseville gas station, police say

By
Stephen Swanson
Web Producer, CBS Minnesota
Stephen Swanson is a web producer at CBS News Minnesota. Stephen was a floor director for a decade before moving to the WCCO-TV newsroom in 2011, where he focuses on general assignment reporting.
Stephen Swanson

/ CBS Minnesota

A man is in "stable but serious condition" after he was stabbed multiple times in the neck Tuesday inside a gas station in Roseville, Minnesota, according to police.

The attack happened at about 3:40 p.m. at the business near Cleveland Avenue and County Road D. Police said a 911 caller reported two men were fighting inside, and one was armed with a knife.

The suspect had fled by the time officers arrived, but police said he was soon found "along some train tracks north of the scene" in neighboring New Brighton and arrested.

Police said the victim and the suspect knew each other, but the extent of their relationship is unclear.

The investigation is still underway, police said.

