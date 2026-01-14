Rogers' boys hockey players reflect on lessons of juniors, bonding with teammates

Rogers, Minnesota, defenseman Jayden Kurtz projects as a future NHL draft pick. This fall, he played a handful of junior hockey games for Chicago, then came back in time for the prep season.

"I think there's pros and cons. You're gonna develop better against bigger, stronger guys," Kurtz said. "But I don't think you get this time back with all your buddies in high school that you grew up with. So, I think that's what made the decision for me easier."

Most good Minnesota high school hockey teams face the offseason reality: their best players may leave for juniors. This year, Rogers had three key players decide not to, which has benefited the roster.

"Night and day. It's a huge difference," said head coach Dave Brown. "Those kids mean a lot to this community and this program. There's a burden that comes with that. There's pressure that comes with that. And it's really fun to see them work through that and take their game to another level because of it."

Cole Bumgarner played for the USHL's Fargo team.

"What they do in games. What they do at practice, in the gym. There's a lot to learn there," said Bumgarner, a senior forward.

Last season, he did choose juniors over high school. When he was gone, Rogers made their first-ever state tournament. Bumgarner was watching.

"I thought it was awesome seeing all the guys go to the state tourney," he said. "Kinda made me like, 'Hey, I wanna do that,' which kinda helped my decision with coming back to Rogers."

Brock Cheslock, Bumgarner's linemate on the Royals' top line, played juniors in Fargo and raves about the experience.

"Obviously super cool," Cheslock said. "I played against a kid that went in the first round of the draft. Out there playing against him was super cool. I know if I want to be there, I gotta keep getting better and keep grinding."

But for him, it was never a doubt that he'd come back to the high school game.

"The next level will always be there," Cheslock said. "You have time. But it's not going anywhere. That was the biggest thing for me. Enjoying the last year of high school and being with the guys was awesome."