Roger Reinert elected as Duluth mayor, Emily Larson ousted
DULUTH, Minn. — Residents of Minnesota's fifth-biggest city have voted in a new mayor.
Emily Larson, Duluth's progressive incumbent, faced a challenge from Roger Reinert, a more moderate candidate.
Reinert won Tuesday night with 60% of the vote.
The office of mayor is nonpartisan, but Reinert beat Larson by nearly 30 points in a five-person DFL primary this summer.
Follow the latest results and major storylines for election night here, or check out full results at WCCO's Election Results page.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.