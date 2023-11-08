Watch CBS News
Roger Reinert elected as Duluth mayor, Emily Larson ousted

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

DULUTH, Minn. — Residents of Minnesota's fifth-biggest city have voted in a new mayor.

Emily Larson, Duluth's progressive incumbent, faced a challenge from Roger Reinert, a more moderate candidate.

Reinert won Tuesday night with 60% of the vote.

The office of mayor is nonpartisan, but Reinert beat Larson by nearly 30 points in a five-person DFL primary this summer. 

First published on November 8, 2023 / 6:41 AM CST

