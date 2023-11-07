Minnesota elections 2023: Latest results, city council races, school boards and more

Minnesota elections 2023: Latest results, city council races, school boards and moreget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS — Tuesday is Election Day and voters across Minnesota are heading to the polls.
If you haven't voted yet, be sure to check out WCCO's 2023 Elections Guide. Polls close at 8 p.m.
Follow the latest results and major storylines for election night below, or check out full results at WCCO's Election Results page.
National headlines
Voters are going to the polls nationwide, with several important measures on the ballot, governor's races in Mississippi and Kentucky, state elections in Virginia and a special congressional race in Rhode Island.
A CBS News poll released one year ahead of Election Day 2024 showed that President Biden is trailing Republican frontrunner former President Donald Trump in potential rematch. More voters think they'd be better off financially if Trump wins in 2024, and more voters think it's Trump who can keep the U.S. out of a war, if he wins.
CBS News poll finds widespread concerns among Americans about reproductive care access
More women think access to reproductive care is getting harder, not easier, in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade — and more than half of women say that being pregnant in the U.S. today is becoming more dangerous from a health-care perspective. Few think it is becoming safer.
But given the choice, abortion opponents would take this tradeoff: living in a state with fewer women's health doctors or maternity centers, if that meant also more restrictions on abortion, too. See CBS News' latest poll on abortion here.
CISA says it's not seeing any signs of "nefarious activity" related to elections
Things are looking "routine and standard" on Election Day, a senior official from the nation's cyber security agency CISA said Tuesday.
"We continue to see no specific or critical threat to disrupt election infrastructure or Election Day operations," the official said Tuesday, reports Nicole Sganga. As voters go to the polls, the official also said the agency is "not seeing anything at this time that indicates any type of nefarious activity," though "Mother nature or human error" may cause some disruptions across the states voting on Tuesday.
Watch WCCO's election special on CBS News Minnesota
After polls close Tuesday night, WCCO will stream a half-hour election special on CBS News Minnesota at 8:30 p.m.
You can watch the special in the video player below, live on CBS News Minnesota on Pluto TV or on the CBS News app on your phone or connected TV.