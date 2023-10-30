Rockers Creed announce concert next summer at Treasure Island Amphitheater

Creed reacts after their performance between innings in Game 3 Creed reacts after their performance between innings in Game 3 05:41

MINNEAPOLIS — The great Creed-aissance of 2023 is set to continue into next year, with the inspirational rock group announcing a planned concert at Treasure Island Resort and Casino next summer, ensuring fans won't have to hold their "One Last Breath" before seeing them live again.

Creed, fronted by crooner Scott Stapp, is set to perform on Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Treasure Island Amphitheater in Welch. The show also features special guests 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven.

The band came to prominence in the late '90s and early '00s, with such hits as "Higher" and "With Arms Wide Open," the latter of which was a #1 Billboard hit. Their rise coincided with a number of other earnest rock acts such as Nickelback, Staind, and Puddle of Mudd.

That earnestness has found a second wind in the sports world in recent months. Just a few weeks ago, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins gave Stapp and company some credit for their win against the Chicago Bears, a win that may well stand as a turning point in what was, up until recently, a strongly disappointing season.

Cousins said center Garrett Bradbury took a cue from the now World Series-contending Texas Rangers and played music from the band, massively popular 20 years ago, in the locker room before the game.

"The Rangers have been playing Creed and they're rolling in the playoffs," Cousins said. "It may have made the difference. Who knows."

Cousins was sidelined Sunday following what the team is looking into as a potential Achilles injury suffered during the team's 24-10 win against the Green Bay Packers.