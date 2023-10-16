Vikings QB Kirk Cousins: Playing Creed before win over Bears "may have made the difference"

Vikings hold of Bears 19-14 to get 2nd win of season: Week 6 recap

CHICAGO — At this point, the Minnesota Vikings will take any sort of edge to win with arms wide open.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins credited the stylings of metal rock band Creed for the team's second win of the season.

After a 19-13 win over the Bears on Sunday, Cousins stepped up to the podium and said he's not going to be "picky" about finding a way to win, especially in a tough environment in Chicago. He acknowledged the struggling offensive output while praising the defensive performance.

Before opening it up to questions, however, Cousins made sure to mention a possible key to the victory on the road: The music of Creed. He says center Garrett Bradbury took a cue from the New York Rangers and played music from a band, massively popular 20 years ago, in the locker room before the game.

"The Rangers have been playing Creed and they're rolling in the playoffs," Cousins said. "It may have made the difference. Who knows."

But what song did the team choose?

"They have quite the catalog, but we started with 'Higher' this week," Cousins said. "We didn't want to overstep our bounds. So, just one 'Higher' and then next week maybe we can see where we go to from there."

The Vikings (2-4) hope to get a third win against the San Francisco 49ers (5-1) at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday Night Football. Otherwise, the team's playoff hopes may be on its one last breath.