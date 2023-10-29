Kirk Cousins being evaluated for Achilles injury after being ruled out during Vikings-Packers game

Vikings' safety Cam Bynum calls for help in wife's visa pursuit after victory over 49ers

Vikings' safety Cam Bynum calls for help in wife's visa pursuit after victory over 49ers

Vikings' safety Cam Bynum calls for help in wife's visa pursuit after victory over 49ers

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered a potentially serious injury during Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

After the game, head coach Kevin O'Connell said the team is "fearing an Achilles injury, the severity of which I do not know at this point."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Cousins did tear his Achilles, but is awaiting an MRI to confirm.

Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles today, per source. An MRI will be taken to confirm. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2023

If it is indeed an Achilles injury, Cousins will likely miss the rest of the season. It's the same injury New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered in the first game of the season.

O'Connell said he was "thinking about our QB" and that Cousins has "played the quarterback position as well as anyone in the league " this year.

Cousins was hurt on a third down play and hobbled off the field. The Vikings quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

QB Kirk Cousins (ankle) is out for the remainder of #MINvsGB. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 29, 2023

Cousins was 23/31 for 274 yards and two touchdowns before the injury. Fifth-round rookie Jaren Hall took over at QB. Hall went 3/4 for 23 yards in relief. The Vikings held on to beat the Packers 24-10 and move to 4-4 on the year.

"I did think Jaren did a nice job, it's not easy to come in cold," O'Connell said.

Cousins is scheduled to be a free agent after this season. He has been playing some of the best football of his career this season, completing 69.4% of his passes for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions, including Sunday's game. Since joining the Vikings in 2018, Cousins has started all but two games.

The Vikings' third QB, Nick Mullens, is on injured reserve.

This is the second significant injury the Vikings offense has had to endure this season. Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is on injured reserve for at least one more game. The Vikings have gone 3-0 without him.