Man gets 52 months in prison for fatal Rock County hit-and-run

ROCK COUNTY, Minn. — A southwestern Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for a fatal hit-and-run in December.

Court records show Lucas Strassburg, 37, received a 52-month sentence Monday. He pleaded guilty to one count of criminal vehicular homicide in July.

According to a criminal complaint, 76-year-old William Krotzer was found dead in a ditch near the intersection of 141st Street and 60th Avenue, north of Beaver Creek, on Dec. 13 of last year. His car was found about a mile away.

Authorities used witness testimony and surveillance video to identify a suspect vehicle and traced it to the owner, who said Strassburg — an employee of his — had last driven the truck. The owner confronted Strassburg via text, and Strassburg eventually admitted to hitting Krotzer, according to the complaint.

Strassburg was arrested and charged about two weeks after the hit-and-run.