A suspect has been arrested and charged for deadly hit-and-run in Rock County

ROCK COUNTY, Minn. — A man has been arrested and charged in the in the hit-and-run death of 76-year-old William Krotzer in Rock County earlier this month.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced the update in a social media post Thursday evening.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office had asked the public for help locating a maroon pick-up truck that was involved in the accident, which resulted in a tip that led the officers to identifying the vehicle's owner.

Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

Officials have now arrested and charged 36-year-old Lucas Strassburg with criminal vehicular homicide.

On Dec. 20, officers responded just after noon to reports of a man lying in a ditch off 141st Street. Officers discovered Krotzer's vehicle with a flat tire about a mile east of where his body was found.

A trial date has not been set yet.