Rock County Sherriff's Office needs help finding suspect in fatal hit-and-run

ROCK COUNTY, Minn. — The Rock County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for information that'll lead to the discovery of a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run on Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, just after 12 p.m. officers responded to reports of a man lying in a ditch off of 141st Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered the body of William Krotzer, 76, of Luverne, Minnesota.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered Krotzer's vehicle with a flat tire about one mile east from where his body was found.

According to the BCA, Krotzer is believed to have been struck by a newer-model Chevrolet Z71 pickup truck, maroon or similar in color. The vehicle would likely have front-end damage.

Bureau of Criminal Apprehension

The sheriff's office is asking if anyone may have seen Krotzer walking on the road Wednesday morning or witnessed a vehicle believed to be involved in the hit-and-run.

Officers urge the public to call 507-283-5000 if they know anything.