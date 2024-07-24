Man pleads guilty in fatal hit-and-run in southwestern Minnesota

ROCK COUNTY, Minn. — A southwestern Minnesota man has pleaded guilty in connection with a fatal hit-and-run, the victim of which was a 76-year-old man.

Lucas Strassburg, 37, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal vehicular homicide Wednesday, according to court records. A filing indicates Strassburg agreed to a plea deal, though the deal has yet to be accepted by the court.

According to a criminal complaint, 76-year-old William Krotzer was found dead in a ditch near the intersection of 141st Street and 60th Avenue, north of Beaver Creek, on Dec. 13 of last year. His car was found about a mile away.

Authorities used witness testimony and surveillance video to identify a suspect vehicle and traced it to the owner, who said Strassburg — an employee of his — had last driven the truck. The owner confronted Strassburg via text, and Strassburg eventually admitted to hitting Krotzer, according to the complaint.

Strassburg was arrested and charged about two weeks after the hit-and-run.

A sentencing hearing for Strassburg is set for Aug. 26.