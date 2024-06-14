Rochester daycare worker attacked toddler with pizza cutter, police say

2 women killed in New Brighton fire, and more headlines

ROCHESTER, Minn. — A 26-year-old Pipestone woman is in custody after allegedly attacking a toddler with a pizza cutter Thursday inside a Rochester daycare center.

Rochester police say officers were called to the KinderCare off Greenview Place Southwest at about 2:45 p.m. on a report of a fight between two employees.

They soon discovered an employee had cut the other employee's toddler with a pizza cutter. The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and their condition hasn't been released.

Police say the suspect will likely be charged with felony assault.

WCCO-TV does not typically identify individuals unless they are charged with crimes.